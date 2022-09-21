  1. Culture
Civilization, language unify ECO states: Iran culture min.

TEHRAN, Sep. 21(MNA) – Iranian Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Mohammad-Mehdi Esmaeili said that civilization and language would lead to unifying ECO member states. 

Esmaeili made the remarks in a meeting with the President of ECO Cultural Institute, Murodjon Buriboev, adding that the ECO has provided member states with extraordinary capacities to enhance regional interactions.

The Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance is fully prepared to cooperate constructively with the ECO and bolster interactions among member states, he underlined.

What binds ECO countries together are factors such as history, civilization, and language, therefore, the cultural opportunities facing ECO are of prime importance, he noted.

He stressed the celebration of Nowruz as a shared phenomenon among ECO members.

