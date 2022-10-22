Iran, Pakistan stress producing joint cultural-artistic films

Iranian Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Mohammad Mehdi Esmaeili, who has visited Turkish capital of Ankara to participate in 12th Conference of the Information Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), met and held talks with Pakistan's Information Minister Maryam Aurangzeb on the sidelines of the Conference on Saturday evening.

During the meeting, Pakistani Minister of Culture and Information stressed the need to manufacture cultural and artistic products jointly as well as organize joint film festivals in the two countries.

Iranian culture minister pointed to the historical and cultural commonalities between Iran and Pakistan and stated that the joint culture and history between the two states can further deepen and strengthen these amicable relations.

Referring to the joint production of Iqbāl-e Lāhorī’s length-feature movie, Esmaeili pointed out that the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance can strengthen the fields of cultural cooperation mutually, so that production of Iqbāl-e Lāhori movie is one of the most prominent of these programs.

In the end, Iranian Minister of Culture invited his Pakistani counterpart to pay a visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran to attend the next year’s Nowruz celebrations.

Pakistan Information and Culture Minister, for her part, said that the two countries of Iran and Pakistan has established very good cooperation and collaboration in cultural and artistic fields and there are very intertwined relations between Tehran and Islamabad in relevant field.

Pakistan will look for holding of the film festival in Iran and invites Iranian filmmakers to travel to Pakistan to strengthen bilateral ties in the area of mutual concern, she added.

