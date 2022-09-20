Minister stresses need for strengthening Persian language

In a message issued on the occasion of the National Day of Persian Poetry and Literature, Esmaeili said that Persian plays a major in unifying Iranians from different ethnic backgrounds.

Describing it as the common heritage of Persian speakers, the official said that preserving, strengthening, and expanding this civilization-creating language is a necessity and valuable measure to protect the independence of the Iranian nation.

The Persian language plays a key role in forming the individual and social identity of each Iranian, he underlined.

Poetry has always had a place in the life of every Iranian, he further noted.

Mohammad Hossein Behjat-Tabrizi better known by his pen-name Shahriar has a great place in Iran’s literature, he underscored.

His remarkable command of Azeri and Persian languages and his masterworks made him legendary, the minister further said to hail Shahriar.

