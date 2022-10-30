Iran's H1 trade with ECO near $8.2b

According to the data released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration, trade between Iran and the Economic Cooperation Organization’s member states exceeded 10.67 million tons worth $8.19 billion during the current fiscal year’s first six months (March 21-Sept. 22), registering a 30.28% decline in weight, but a 12.96% increase in value compared with the corresponding period of last year.

Turkey was Iran’s main trade partner among the countries under review with 5.49 million tons worth $5.3 billion, registering a 41.07% decline in terms of weight, but an 11.87% growth in terms of value, compared with the same period of last year, Financial Tribune reported.

It was followed by Pakistan with 1.76 million tons (up 19.46%) worth $1.05 billion (up 61.29%) and Afghanistan with 1.59 million tons (down 36.83%) worth $805.21 million (down 19.91%).

Iran’s exports to ECO members stood at 8.56 million tons worth $4.82 billion during the period, registering a 33.5% decline in terms of weight, but a 5.97% growth in value year-on-year.

ZZ/PR