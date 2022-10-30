  1. Economy
Iran's H1 trade with ECO near $8.2b

TEHRAN, Oct. 30 (MNA) – Trade between Iran and the Economic Cooperation Organization’s member states exceeded 10.67 million tons during the current fiscal year’s first six months.

According to the data released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration, trade between Iran and the Economic Cooperation Organization’s member states exceeded 10.67 million tons worth $8.19 billion during the current fiscal year’s first six months (March 21-Sept. 22), registering a 30.28% decline in weight, but a 12.96% increase in value compared with the corresponding period of last year.

Turkey was Iran’s main trade partner among the countries under review with 5.49 million tons worth $5.3 billion, registering a 41.07% decline in terms of weight, but an 11.87% growth in terms of value, compared with the same period of last year, Financial Tribune reported.

It was followed by Pakistan with 1.76 million tons (up 19.46%) worth $1.05 billion (up 61.29%) and Afghanistan with 1.59 million tons (down 36.83%) worth $805.21 million (down 19.91%).

Iran’s exports to ECO members stood at 8.56 million tons worth $4.82 billion during the period, registering a 33.5% decline in terms of weight, but a 5.97% growth in value year-on-year.

