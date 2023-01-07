Iran's minister urges boosting ties with Arab, African states

Mohammad Mehdi Esmaili is in Mauritania to participate in the ceremony introducing Nouakchott as the cultural capital of the Islamic World.

Leading a cultural delegation, the minister arrived in Nouakchott on Friday morning and was welcomed by the Mauritanian officials.

In a meeting with the Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, the Iranian official conveyed the congratulatory message of Iran’s President and nation on the occasion.

Esmaili said that the expansion of the relations with the Islamic, Arab and African countries is a ground for new exchanges among the states.

He called for leveraging the Iranian civilization’s capacity to deepen the public diplomacy of the Islamic Republic.

Ould Ghazouani, for his part, said that the development of political, economic and cultural relations between the two countries in the West Asia and North Africa will be important and strategic.

The Islamic Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) selected Nouakchott, the capital city of Mauritania, as the cultural capital of the Islamic World in 2023.

