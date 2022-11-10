  1. Economy
Amir-Abdollahian:

ECO ‘one of Iran’s top priorities for economic coop.’

ECO 'one of Iran's top priorities for economic coop.'

TEHRAN, Nov. 10 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) is one of the priorities of the Islamic Republic of Iran in economic cooperation with the regional countries.

He made the remarks in his meeting with the visiting ECO Secretary-General Khosro Nazeri in Tehran on Friday.

While reemphasizing the unconditional support of the Islamic Republic of Iran for the economic cooperation within the framework of ECO, Amir-Abdollahian said that this Organization is one of the main priorities of Iran in the economic cooperation with the countries of the region.

Turning to the ECO Summit which is going to be held in Turkmenistan capital of Ashgabat in December, Iran’s top diplomat expressed hope that he would participate in this prestigious Summit.

The Secretary-General of ECO submitted a comprehensive report on the latest developments of this Organization and also preliminary measures taken for holding the 26th Summit of Foreign Ministers of ECO.  

The Economic Cooperation Organization includes 10 countries: Islamic Republic of Iran, Pakistan, Turkey, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Republic of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan.

It is expected that the 30th establishment anniversary of ECO will be held at the International and Political Studies Center of Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in December.

