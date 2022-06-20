Tehran, Baku emphasize deepening cultural, artistic relations

Speaking in his meeting with the Minister of Culture of Republic of Azerbaijan Anar Karimov at Tehran’s Vahdat Hall on Monday evening, Iranian Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Mohammad Mehdi Esmaeili pointed to the common historical, civilizational and cultural relations between the two countries and stated, “Given the long-standing and amicable relations between Iran and Azerbaijan, relations between the two countries are beyond friendship and neighborliness.”

Referring to the joint historical, cultural and civilizational commonalities between the two countries, it is hoped that a new chapter would be opened in expanding cultural relations, he underlined.

"We are trying to expand relations between the two countries in the fields of culture, cinema, holding book fairs and especially film festivals," Esmaeili underlined.

Iranian culture minister expressed hope that this visit could pave the way for taking giant strides between the two countries.

Anar Karimov arrived in Tehran on Monday morning and was welcomed by cultural officials of the country.

Upon his arrival in Tehran, Azeri culture minister visited the Mausoleum of Imam Khomeini (RA) in south of Tehran to pay tribute to the founder of the Islamic Revolution.

