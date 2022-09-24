Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on September 24

Arman-e Melli
Ball is in US court on JCPOA: official
Esfahen-e Emruz
Iran joined countries with technical know-how, knowledge of manufacturing power measuring sensors
Eghtesad-e Pooya
Resistance against devils will lead to ‘victory’: Leader
Development of gas diplomacy with neighbors in 13th administration
Finalization of Iran's membership at Shanghai Coop. Org. will spur export market
Eghtesad-e Kish
Hormozgan’s agricultural products to be exported to neighboring Qatar
Kish to host INOTEX Exhibition
Eghtesad-e Mardom
Iran’s export of products to Iraq increased in 2nd half: Al-e Es’hagh
UN should be org. of nations, not org. of powers: Raeisi at 2022 UN General Assembly
Iran’s export of agricultural products to Uzbekistan surpasses imports
Ettela’at
Iran not to tolerate changes at borders of regional countries
Worshippers strongly condemn recent unrest in different cities of country
Emruz
Iran to export electricity to neighboring Turkey
Jomhouri Eslami
Iran not to allow misuse of ‘safeguards’ issues as leverage of pressure against country: Pres. Raeisi
Military power of the armed forces displayed concurrent with Sacred Defense Week
