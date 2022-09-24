Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on September 24

Arman-e Melli

Ball is in US court on JCPOA: official

Esfahen-e Emruz

Iran joined countries with technical know-how, knowledge of manufacturing power measuring sensors

Eghtesad-e Pooya

Resistance against devils will lead to ‘victory’: Leader

Development of gas diplomacy with neighbors in 13th administration

Finalization of Iran's membership at Shanghai Coop. Org. will spur export market

Eghtesad-e Kish

Hormozgan’s agricultural products to be exported to neighboring Qatar

Kish to host INOTEX Exhibition

Eghtesad-e Mardom

Iran’s export of products to Iraq increased in 2nd half: Al-e Es’hagh

UN should be org. of nations, not org. of powers: Raeisi at 2022 UN General Assembly

Iran’s export of agricultural products to Uzbekistan surpasses imports

Ettela’at

Iran not to tolerate changes at borders of regional countries

Worshippers strongly condemn recent unrest in different cities of country

Emruz

Iran to export electricity to neighboring Turkey

Jomhouri Eslami

Iran not to allow misuse of ‘safeguards’ issues as leverage of pressure against country: Pres. Raeisi

Military power of the armed forces displayed concurrent with Sacred Defense Week

MA/