E3, US issue anti-Iranian statement at IAEA’s BoG

The German envoy to IAEA read a statement against the Islamic Republic of Iran on behalf of 56 countries.

In a meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) held on Wednesday evening, 56 countries, 23 of which are the members of IAEA’s Board of Governors (BoG), issued a statement against Iran and accused Tehran of not cooperating with the United Nations Nuclear Watchdog.

This statement was proposed by the United States and three European countries including UK, France and Germany and accuses Iran of not cooperating with the International Atomic Energy Agency on safeguards issues.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, in a telephone conversation with his Omani counterpart on Wednesday evening, said that the key to reaching an agreement in the current situation is that the US adopts realism and shows it has the necessary will in that regard.

Referring to the latest meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency Board of Governors in Vienna, the Iranian foreign minister added that issuing a non-constructive statement at the Vienna meeting will bear no fruits.

Despite the reading of this anti-Iranian statement, the meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency's Board of Governors on Iran's nuclear program ended without issuing a resolution.

The Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi, in a press conference held on Monday, made baseless accusations against Iran's nuclear program and claimed that Iran did not answer questions about the three alleged locations of the Agency.

Behrouz Kamalvandi, the Spokesman of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) rejected the IAEA chief’s claim, stating that Iran has fully cooperated with the Agency regarding the three alleged nuclear sites.

