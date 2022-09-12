Iran's response not serious obstacle to agreement

"Indeed, there are no issues in the Iranian response that could be a serious obstacle on the way towards the agreement. The conclusion of the #ViennaTalks depends exclusively on the political will of the participating states," wrote Russia's permanent representative to Vienna-based International Organizations Ulyanov in a tweet on Monday.

Earlier on Sunday Ulyanov described the statement issued by the Europan troika about Iran as very untimely. "Right at a critical moment at the #ViennaTalks and on the eve of the session of the #IAEA Board of Governors."

The three major European powers have once again leveled accusations against the Iranian peaceful nuclear program in a bid to put more pressure on Tehran following the latest similar IAEA and US moves.

In a joint statement on Saturday, which seems to be coordinated with the US, France, Germany and Britain claimed that the final package put to Tehran had taken the European powers “to the limit of their flexibility.”

The E3 claimed that “Unfortunately, Iran has chosen not to seize this critical diplomatic opportunity,” they also claimed, assessing that “instead, Iran continues to escalate its nuclear program way beyond any plausible civilian justification.”

Iran foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kan'ani rejected their statement as being "unconstructive and ill-considered" and said they are following the Israeli regime's lead to cause the talks to fail.

Kan'ani warned the European trio against being swayed by third parties who have been against the negotiations and are now making their utmost effort to derail the talks.

