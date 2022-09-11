Iraqi Army kill 11 ISIL terrorists in Al Anbar, Diyala

Issuing a statement, the Iraqi Army's Joint Operations Command announced the military achievements of the Iraqi armed and security forces in the Al Anbar and Diyala provinces against terrorists.

In the past few days, the forces of the Iraqi Defense and Interior ministries have conducted many intelligence activities in the desert areas of Al Anbar and the Hamreen mountain range in Diyala and succeeded in identifying two ISIL hideouts, the statement said.

The Iraqi army announced that 11 terrorists, including two chieftains, were killed in these operations, and one of the perpetrators of the murder of Iraqi army colonel Yasser al-Jorani was also killed during the operation.

Earlier on August 27, Iraq's security information headquarters announced the destruction of a headquarters belonging to the ISIL terrorist groups in an airstrike by the country's army in Anbar province.

In December 2017, after nearly three and a half years of fighting with the ISIL terrorist group, which occupied about a third of the country, the Iraqi government announced the liberation of all its territories from the hands of this terrorist group.

The remaining elements of ISIL are still operating in areas of Baghdad, Saladin, Diyala, Kirkuk, Niveneh, and Al Anbar provinces.

