Fighter jets smash ISIL hideouts in northern Iraq

Issuing a statement on Monday, the Iraqi security media group announced that the Iraqi army's F-16 fighter-bombers struck and dismantled ISIL hideouts on the borders of Saladin and Nineveh provinces in northern Iraq.

The Iraqi army managed to smash the hideouts in eight series of attacks and operations, according to the statement.

The operation was planned and supervised by the Iraqi Joint Operations Headquarters and closely monitored by the Iraqi intelligence service.

Although ISIL was defeated in Iraq and Syria, the American forces have been constantly transferring the remaining ISIL elements from Syria to Iraq and vice versa.

In 2017, after three years of fighting against ISIL terrorist groups, Iraq declared victory over the terrorist group but remnants of ISIL terrorist groups are still operating in some areas of Iraqi provinces of Diyala, Kirkuk, Nineveh, Al Anbar, and Baghdad.

