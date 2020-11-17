Iraqi fighters target ISIL terrorists in Diyala

Iraqi Security Information Headquarters announced that the F-16 fighters of the Iraqi army targeted the remnants of the ISIL terrorist group in the Al-Zour area in the Khanaqin section of Diyala province this morning.

The statement did not provide further details on the attack.

Following the liberation of Mosul in July 2017 and the end of the alleged caliphate of ISIL, many terrorists hid in the Iraqi provinces, especially Diyala, Kirkuk, Saladin, Al Anbar, and Nineveh, which have suitable geographical conditions for operations. They have carried out various terrorist operations over the past year.

ISIL forces have intensified their attacks on Iraqi civilians and security forces in the past two months.

In recent months, Hashd al-Sha’abi forces and the Iraqi Army have carried out a series of operations against ISIL members in Al Anbar, Nineveh, Saladin governorates since the middle of last month.

