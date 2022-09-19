  1. World
  2. Middle East
Sep 19, 2022, 10:10 AM

Iraqi fighter jets target ISIL hideout on Syrian border

Iraqi fighter jets target ISIL hideout on Syrian border

TEHRAN, Sep. 19 (MNA) – The Air Force of the Iraqi Army targeted the hideouts of ISIL terrorists on the Iraq-Syria border.

During these attacks on ISISL terrorist hideouts, at least 14 terrorists were killed. 

Earlier on Sunday, Iraqi security sources reported that Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU)forces also clashed with ISIL terrorists south of Mosul, in which, seven ISIL terrorists were killed.

In December 2017, after nearly three and a half years of fighting with the ISIL terrorist group, which occupied about a third of the country, the Iraqi government announced the liberation of all its territories from the hands of this terrorist group.

The remaining elements of ISIL are still operating in areas of Baghdad, Saladin, Diyala, Kirkuk, Niveneh, and Al Anbar provinces.

ZZ/5592798

News Code 191584
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/191584/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News