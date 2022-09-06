Kremlin expects no improvement in ties with UK under PM Truss

Peskov also pointed to the plethora of 'anti-Russia' statements made by Truss in her capacity as UK Foreign Secretary, Sputnik reported.

“In the foreseeable future, we do not expect any changes. I would not like to say that these changes can happen for the worse, because it is difficult to imagine anything worse.”

According to him, the rivals in the race to succeed outgoing UK PM Boris Johnson had obviously competed with each other in "anti-Russian rhetoric, in threats, and also what further steps to take against Russia."

“I don’t think you can hope for something positive,” he concluded.

Liz Truss was declared the next British PM earlier on Monday after she won the Conservative party leadership race against her rival, ex-chancellor Rishi Sunak.

Truss has unabashedly proclaimed her hawkish stance on Russia, repeatedly calling for more military assistance to Ukraine, where Moscow is conducting its special military operation. She has also doubled down on the need for boosting anti-Russia sanctions.

