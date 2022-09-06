Turkey plans to purchase LNG from US

According to the Turkish Dunya newspaper, the Turkish government is holding talks with US to import gas even though the transfer of gas to Turkey from Russia is not in serious danger yet.

The Turkish also said that one of the reasons for Ankara to negotiate with the US is the concern about the increase in gas consumption in the cold season in that country and added that in this regard, government officials are thinking of increasing the amount of gas imports to Turkey.

The Turkish government has predicted that the number of foreign tourists traveling to Turkey will increase in upcoming winter, and for this reason, they consider increasing the amount of gas imports.

It is worth mentioning that the Turkish government regulates the price of gas in this country by providing subsidies.

AY/5582990