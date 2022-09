Media claims of Russia allegedly purchasing weapons from North Korea are nothing but yet another fake report, Vasily Nebenzya has told reporters.

"I think, it’s another fake circulated," Nebenzya said on Tuesday, TASS reported.

The New York Times on September 5th claimed that Russia is buying North Korean artillery.

Russia is buying millions of artillery shells and rockets from North Korea, according to newly declassified American intelligence, the US newspaper asserted.

MP/PR