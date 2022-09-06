Russian president will visit Donbas: Kremlin spox.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Donbass when the time comes, Peskov said in an interview with Izvestia on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) on Tuesday, TASS reported.

"As for the president's trip, I have no doubt that when the time is right, such a trip will take place," he said.

Peskov also recalled Russia's big plans for the development of Donbass. "The development plans are extensive, you can see that construction is underway, new facilities are being put into operation, and vigorous efforts are being made to restore all life support systems. This includes water pipelines, power supply and social facilities. The work is going on intensively and many, many thousands of people are working there. There is no doubt that this will continue," the Kremlin spokesman concluded.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation in order to protect people "who have been suffering from abuse and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years."

