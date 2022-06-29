UK's Truss wants to send weapons to Taiwan amid China tension

“We should have done things earlier; we should have been supplying defensive weapons into Ukraine earlier. We need to learn that lesson for Taiwan. Every piece of equipment we have sent takes months of training, so the sooner we do it the better,” Truss asserted, according to RT.

Currently, the UK has no diplomatic or defense ties with Taiwan. Fears of a military conflict between it and mainland China have been on the rise in recent months, with border incidents now occurring on a weekly basis.

China's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian on Tuesday has reiterated its call urging the US to cease all official interaction with Taiwan, and warned Washington of the danger of sending the “wrong signal” to Taiwanese "separatists," according to Sputnik.

“China firmly opposes all forms of official interaction between the Taiwan region and countries having diplomatic ties with China, including negotiating or concluding agreements with implications of sovereignty and of official nature,” Lijian told reporters in a briefing Tuesday.

“There is but one China in the world. Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory. The government of the People’s Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China,” Zhao stressed, calling on the US to abide by the One-China principle and the stipulations of the China-US joint communiques which led to the establishment of relations.

MP/PR