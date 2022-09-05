Spy aircraft crashes in Deir ez-Zur of Syria

Al Alam correspondent in Syria reported on Monday that a spy aircraft belonging to the international coalition was destroyed after crashing in the village of Al-Zaman in the north of Syria's Deir ez-Zur province.

According to the reporter, so far, several explosions have been heard from an unknown source near the Koniko gas factory in Deir ez-Zur.

Earlier on Saturday, Syrian sources reported that the sound of several explosions was heard from the illegal base of the US forces in Syria's Deir ez-Zor province.

These news sources added that several explosions were heard at the American base in the "Al-Omar" oil field in the east of Deir ez-Zor and the flames are also spreading.

Some sources also reported that the American base in this area was targeted by three rockets.

