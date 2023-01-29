Zionists martyr Palestinian youth in occupied West Bank

The Zionist media claimed that this young Palestinian man intended to carry out a shooting operation in the Kedomim settlement close to Qalqilia town but the security forces shot him dead.

The Zionist Army also urged the settlers not to leave their homes.

Meanwhile, Palestinian sources reported that the occupying forces attacked the West Bank city of Nablus with more than 50 military vehicles.

In a similar development, Zionist sources said that a Palestinian gunman opened fire at a restaurant near the Almog Junction close to Jericho in the West Bank Saturday evening.

There were no injuries in this shooting operation, according to the sources.

Some sources also reported clashes between Palestinians and Zionists in the Al-Bustan neighborhood of Al-Qods which lead to the injury of two of them.

