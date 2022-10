According to Palestinian media sources, the operation took place in Beit Furik, a Palestinian town located nine kilometers southeast of Nablus, in the northern West Bank.

Resistance fighters shot the bus with bullets, as a result of which a 40-year-old settler was Zionist injured.

In another development, Palestinian sources reported that three Palestinians were arrested by the Zionists, as the occupation forces raided various areas of the West Bank.

