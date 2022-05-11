Israeli forces shoot young Palestinian in Quds

Zionist Israeli regime's forces have claimed that a Palestinian young man intended to carry out a martyrdom-seeking operation in the old neighborhood of occupied Quds, Palestinian news sources reported.

According to reports, Israeli forces shot at the man and he was injured.

The shooting comes hours after the Israeli regime forces in Jenin in the West Bank martyred Aljazeera correspondent Shireen Abu Akleh, which has drawn widespread condemnation internationally.

News sources also reported on Wednesday that another young Palestinian was shot dead by Zionist regime troops in the Jabal al-Tawil area of the West Bank city of Al-Bireh.

MNA/FNA14010221001025