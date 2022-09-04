Forces of UK, Finland, Sweden take part in joint exercise

The British Ministry of Defence said the maneuvers, which offered a strengthening of "inter-operability" as both Sweden and Finland bid to join NATO, took place in Rovaniemi and Rovajarvi in northern Finland, Sky News reported.

In July, it emerged the RAF had sent four Typhoons and two F-35Bs to Finland and Sweden for joint training exercises.

Finland signed a mutual security assurance declaration with the UK in May and is also a member of the UK-led Joint Expeditionary Force, a coalition of 10 nations.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said, "Whilst there is war in Europe, it is more important than ever to strengthen our international partnerships."

"We welcome Finland and Sweden's application to join NATO and will continue to exercise together, so we are ready to face shared security challenges," he added.

MP/PR