Russia, China to hold naval drills in Sea of Japan

The Vostok 2022 strategic command and staff drills will run on September 1-7 under the command of Chief of Russia’s General Staff Valery Gerasimov on the territory of Russia’s Eastern Military District and will be the final stage of the training of the Russian Armed Forces this year, Navy Recognition reported.

The strategic exercise will bring together over 50,000 troops and more than 5,000 items of armaments and military hardware, in particular, 140 aircraft, 60 combat ships, gunboats, and support vessels.

The exercise will take place at seven training ranges of the Eastern Military District - Burduny, Goryachi Klyuchi, Knyaze-Volkonsky, Lagunoye, Sergeyevsky, Telemba, and Uspenovsky - as well as in the water areas and coastal zones of the Sea of Okhotsk and the Sea of Japan.

Military servicemen from the countries of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), and other partner countries including Azerbaijan, Algeria, Armenia, Belarus, India, Kazakhstan, Kirghizia, China, Laos, Nicaragua, Syria, and Tajikistan will take part in the exercises.

The Sea of Japan is the marginal sea between the Japanese archipelago, Sakhalin, the Korean Peninsula, and the mainland of the Russian Far East. The Japanese archipelago separates the sea from the Pacific Ocean.

