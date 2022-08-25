Iran army ground force become one of drone powers in region

General Heidari made the remarks commenting on the successful performance of the Iranian army's joint drone military exercise.

"In this exercise, the army's ground force has used more than seven types of drones with combat, reconnaissance, destruction, surveillance, and hand-launched capabilities with the ability to survive in the electronic warfare environment," he said.

Evaluating the presence of army drones in this exercise as very favorable, he added that implementing a pre-planned flight scenario, targeting specified targets by destruction and combat drones, and gathering information in the form of signals were parts of the exercise.

In this exercise, the destruction and combat drone systems were able to hit all the predicted targets using smart ammunition and in a pinpointed manner, he said, adding, "Today, the drone unit of the army ground force has been able to update and improve its tactics and operational techniques to a great extent by exploiting and using all kinds of UAVs."

The Islamic Republic of Iran Army on Wednesday started a two-day large-scale drone drill across the country with the participation of different units of the Army.

