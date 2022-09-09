NATO official rises allegations about Iran, Russia, China

“We face a Russia that is increasing its nuclear capabilities, breaching its arms control commitments and fielding new and novel missile systems,” Jessica Cox, NATO’s Director of Nuclear Policy, who chairs the two-day event, asserted.

Without mentioning the intervention of NATO in Ukraine developments, she claimed that Russia has also made irresponsible and dangerous nuclear threats as part of its brutal war against Ukraine.

NATO website added that China’s rapid expansion of its nuclear arsenal, ongoing concerns over Iran’s nuclear program, and North Korea’s unprecedented missile launches in 2022 were also discussed in the meeting.

The accusations of this assembly are made while the members of NATO have announced that as long as there are nuclear weapons in the world, NATO will also be a "nuclear alliance".

The military alliance, which has more than 6,000 nuclear warheads, has adopted a policy of "nuclear sharing" that allows nuclear bombs to be exchanged between member states, in violation of nuclear non-proliferation laws.

