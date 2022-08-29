US-Japan joint military drill kicks off

According to NHK, the maneuvers, which are taking place in the town of Yamato, will last until September 9 and include about 1,400 Japanese self-defense servicemen as well as roughly 700 US soldiers.

Reporters were shown firing training with 150 participants from both countries.

During the exercise soldiers were practicing hitting a target that is approximately 2,000 meters (about 6,500 feet) away with the US Javelin anti-tank weapon system.

This is the first time Javelins are used during a military drill in Japan, Sputnik reported.

MP/PR