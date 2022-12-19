UK to deliver hundreds of thousands of artillery to Ukraine

It is noted that the UK authorities concluded a contract to the tune of 250 mln pounds ($304 mln) which will ensure an uninterrupted flow of artillery ordnance to Ukraine next year, TASS reported.

In 2022, the British authorities sent over 100,000 artillery munitions to Kyiv.

The announcement was made on the eve of the Riga summit of the UK Joint Expeditionary Force on Monday. According to the Sunak administration, the British prime minister will urge his colleagues at least to retain the same level of aid to Ukraine in 2023.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky will also participate in the summit in a remote format. It is noted that the leaders will discuss air defense support to Ukraine.

The UK-led Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) was formed in 2014 and does not constitute regular troops. The alliance which also includes Denmark, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Finland, Sweden, and Estonia periodically holds joint drills.

RHM/PR