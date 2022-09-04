Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on Sptember 4

Arman-e Emrooz:
Leader: Iran not interfering in countries' affairs
Reaching JCPOA agreement neither close nor far
Arman-e Melli:
Iran took out seven-headed dragon of arrogance
Aftab:
Leader says Iran took out seven-headed dragon of arrogance
Ebtekar:
Clarity Iran's condition for reaching agreement
Etela'at:
Leader: Highlighting unreal dividing lines in Islam plot of arrogant powers
Iran:
Imam Khomeini role model in fighting against arrogance
Javan:
Islamic world can take out seven-headed dragon of arrogance like Iran
