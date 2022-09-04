Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on Sptember 4

  1. Iran
Sep 4, 2022, 9:45 AM

TEHRAN, Sep. 04 (MNA) – Mehr news agency takes a look at headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Sunday, September 4.

Arman-e Emrooz:

Leader: Iran not interfering in countries' affairs

Reaching JCPOA agreement neither close nor far

Arman-e Melli:

Iran took out seven-headed dragon of arrogance

Aftab:

Leader says Iran took out seven-headed dragon of arrogance

Ebtekar:

Clarity Iran's condition for reaching agreement

Etela'at:

Leader: Highlighting unreal dividing lines in Islam plot of arrogant powers

Iran:

Imam Khomeini role model in fighting against arrogance

Javan:

Islamic world can take out seven-headed dragon of arrogance like Iran

