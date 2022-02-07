  1. Iran
Feb 7, 2022, 8:30 AM

Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on February 7

TEHRAN, Feb. 07 (MNA) – Mehr News agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Monday, February 7.

Arman-e Melli:

Iran seeking permanent agreement in Vienna talks

Ebtekar:

Iran economy needs big measures in field of manufacturing industry

Prospect of reaching good agreement

Etela'at:

48 big industrial projects to be operational in 13 provinces

Jomhuriy-e Eslami:

E3 troika welcomes removal of Iran sanctions

13 mn children in Afghanistan need food

Gov. signs contracts with investors to carry out big projects

Kayhan:

US-based terrorist leader on trial 

African Union suspends Zionist regime's observer status

