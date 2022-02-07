Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on February 7

Arman-e Melli:
Iran seeking permanent agreement in Vienna talks
Ebtekar:
Iran economy needs big measures in field of manufacturing industry
Prospect of reaching good agreement
Etela'at:
48 big industrial projects to be operational in 13 provinces
Jomhuriy-e Eslami:
E3 troika welcomes removal of Iran sanctions
13 mn children in Afghanistan need food
Gov. signs contracts with investors to carry out big projects
Kayhan:
US-based terrorist leader on trial
African Union suspends Zionist regime's observer status
