31k liters of smuggled fuel seized by IRGC navy in Bushehr

Colonel Yadollah Sharafi told reporters on Saturday that the border guards of the Bushehr province succeeded in identifying and seizing a cargo ship carrying smuggled fuel.

According to the Iranian commander, a tanker including 31,000 liters of smuggled diesel fuel was confiscated from that ship and two smugglers were also arrested in connection with smuggling the fuel shipment.

Since the beginning of this year, border guards have discovered more than 400,000 liters of diesel fuel on the Persian Gulf maritime border and off the coast of Bushehr province that was operated partly jointly with Hormozgan province forces, he underscored.

Subsidized fuel in Iran is seen as an opportunity for smugglers to draw huge benefits. Iran, however, re-employed fuel rationing digital cards and rationed gasoline system back in November 2019 in a bid to prevent fuel smuggling.

