Iran’s defense power not containable

TEHRAN, Mar. 07 (MNA) – The Deputy Commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) hailed Iran’s technological achievements in defense, stressing that the country's defense capabilities are neither "negotiable" nor "containable".

Speaking on the sidelines of an IRGC exhibition of the latest defense technologies on Wednesday in Tehran, Brigadier General Hossein Salami underlined that Iran has reached a point where no country can contain the development of its defense capabilities.

Brigadier General Salami pointed out that Iran "through combining new technologies", has reached newer technologies, highlighting that the Islamic Republic is doing very well in a variety of most advanced and complicated defense technologies.

The IRGC deputy commander also added that Iran has made a lot of progress “in various fields relating to air, sea, land, missile defense and advanced military technologies.”

Referring to recent statements by western officials regarding the need for talks on Iran’s defense program, Salami noted that "our defense program can neither be stopped nor contained."

"I mean containing our defense strength is well beyond any other country’s reach," Salami added, explaining "because Iranians from all strata of our society who have the ability and expertise in this [defense] field have joined hands in standing firm agianst the irrational and oppressive expectations and meddlings of countries such as the United States and its European allies, who assume that they can stop our defense advancments by leveling threats and imposing pressure on us," he added.

At the end of his remarks, the IRGC deputy commander underlined that one day, the antagonistic countries would come to accept Iran’s power.

