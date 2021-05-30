MoD made good progress in field of ground combat

Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour made the remarks when he paid a visit to the exhibition of achievements of the Ministry of Defense in the field of ground combat on Sunday.

Referring to the significant progress in upgrading ground combat equipment in recent years, Pakpour said, "The goals and strategies set in this area have been well achieved in the Ministry of Defense."

He also emphasized smartening and accuracy of manufactured products, saying, "The achievements presented in the exhibition, whether in the field of individual combat, as well as missiles and bombs, have high smartness and accuracy, and this will be the fulcrum of the fighters on the front."

Earlier, Iranian Minister of Defense Brigadier General Amir Hatami said that strengthening and upgrading missile power is the first goal of the Ministry of Defense. "Strengthening the areas of air defense, air combat, naval and ground combat are other priorities of the defense industry."

Referring to the achievements of the Ministry of Defense in the field of ground combat, Hatami also said, "Today, we have gained various achievements in various fields, which are not limited to ground combat, and in the field of missiles, we are undoubtedly one of the world powers, and in the field of UAVs, we are even better than the world's top powers."

