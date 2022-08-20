Russian Black Sea Fleet’s headquarters targeted (+VIDEO)

"I am at the [Black Sea] Fleet’s headquarters now. A drone hit the roof here 25 minutes ago. Unfortunately, it was not downed. <…> There are no casualties," Razvozhayev wrote, TASS reported.

Russian media also published a video of the drone attack.

According to the governor, all the roads leading to the base are closed, but the daily operations of the base are going on.

In recent days and weeks, attacks on Russian bases in Crimea have increased.

Media in Crimea reported strong explosions in the southwestern part of the Crimean Peninsula on Friday morning.

Some Western media said that these massive explosions took place near the Belbek Airfield belonging to Russia in the north of Sevastopol.

Citing its sources, Reuters reported at least four explosions at Belbek Military Airport, north of Sevastopol, in Crimea.

Sevastopol governor told the Russian media that the air defense systems at Belbek airfield shot down a drone and the sound of explosions was for that. The official also said that the incident did not cause any casualties or damage and that the images of the explosions were related to the downed drone.

