Russian warplanes bombs terrorists' base in NW Syria

The Russian Aerospace forces destroyed the Al-Nusra Front terrorist camp involved in the shelling of the Khan Shaykhun area of Idlib and Saraqib city in northwestern Syria, Major General Oleg Egorov, deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, said.

The communications center and headquarters of the militants, as well as the artillery ammunition depot, were eliminated," Egorov said at a briefing, Almayadeen reported.

Weeks ago, the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria announced that the militants of the Al-Nusra Front organization carried out eight bombing operations in the de-escalation zone in Idlib in northwest Syria.

Yevgeny Gerasimov, deputy chief of the Center, said that eight bombings by the terrorist Al-Nusra Front group were recorded in the de-escalation zone in Idlib.

Gerasimov indicated that six bombings were recorded in the Aleppo governorate and one bombing each in Idlib and Latakia governorates.

