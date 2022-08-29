Terrorists shell NW Syria 3 times in past day

Two attacks were launched in Latakia province and one in Idlib province, according to Major General Oleg Yegorov, deputy head of the Russian Reconciliation Center, Sputnik reported on Monday.

According to the 2017 agreement among Iran, Russia and Turkey as the guarantor countries of the Astana Peace Talks, four safe zones were established in Syria.

Three regions came under the control of the Syrian army in 2018, but the fourth region, which includes Idlib province in northwestern Syria and small parts of Latakia, Hama and Aleppo provinces, is still under the control of terrorist groups and government opposition.

On Sunday, Yegorov announced that one Syrian soldier was killed and two others were injured in an attack on the headquarters of a Syrian military base.

He said that some gunmen from the US-occupied Al-Tanf region in Syria targeted the headquarters of the Syrian army in the west of Tal Tawil mountain.

According to him, this attack was carried out with the drones controlled by the gunmen.

One Syrian soldier was killed and two other people were injured during the incident.

