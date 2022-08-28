9 PKK members killed in Turkey's operation in N Iraq

Turkey’s Ministry of National Defense, in a statement, said that the Turkish armed forces have killed seven members of the terrorist group Kurdistan Workers' Party during an operation in the north part of Iraq.

Occasionally, Turkey launches airstrikes in northern Iraq in line with its attacks against the base of PKK stationed in that region.

Our operations will continue until the last terrorist is killed, Turkey’s Ministry of National Defense tweeted.

Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization also killed two PKK members in Iraq's Sulaimaniyah, according to the Anadolu Agency.

AMK/FNA14010605000934