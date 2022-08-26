Rocket attack reported on Hajin area in E Syria

Local Iraqi sources reported on Friday morning that the "Hajin" area in Syria's Deir ez-Zur, which used to be the location of the US occupation base, was targeted by several rockets.

Several rockets hit the area near the headquarters of the United States forces known as "QSD" in the city of Hajin, Sabereen News reported.

The Iraqi source first reported that the Us base in the Hajin area was targeted by a rocket attack, but a few minutes later, it revised the news, saying that the area used to be the location of the base of the American occupation forces.

Earlier on Thursday, the media sources reported that a US military base in Syria's Conoco gas field was targeted by rockets for the second time.

Sabereen News Telegram Channel also reported on Wednesday evening that the US military base in the "Al-Omar" oil field located in the east of Syria was targeted by a missile attack.

