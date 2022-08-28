Drone attack on Syria army base leaves 1 killed, 2 injured

Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria announced on Sunday that one Syrian soldier was killed and two others were injured in an attack on the headquarters of a Syrian military base.

Major General Oleg Yegorov, deputy head of the Russian Reconciliation Center in Syria said some gunmen from the US-occupied Al-Tanf region in Syria targeted the headquarters of the Syrian army in the west of Tal Tawil mountain.

According to him, this attack was carried out with the drones controlled by the gunmen.

The attack shows the inability of the so-called "fight against terrorism" coalition led by the United States in suppressing terrorist operations in the Al-Tanf region, the source said.

Earlier on August 22, Syrian news sources reported a drone attack on the US al-Tanf base in Syria.

