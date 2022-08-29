Palestinians launch 2 operations against Zionists (+VIDEO)

Arab media reported on Monday morning that fierce clashes broke out between Palestinians and Zionist occupiers in the Palestinian town of Silwad located north-east of Ramallah, in the West Bank.

Zionist sources reported that a military post belonging to Zionist forces was targeted by Palestinians.

According to the reports, Palestinians have launched two shooting operations at the Zionist illegal settlements of Yitzhar and Ofra in the West Bank.

Zionist sources also reported that al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades claimed responsibility for shooting at Zionist forces near Silwad, east of Ramallah.

The town of Qabatiyeh in the Palestinian city of Jenin in the northern West Bank also witnessed the aggression of Zionist forces against Palestinians.

In Monday's aggression on Qabatiyeh town, the Zionist regime forces injured several people and arrested one of the members of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad's military wing Saraya Al-Quds, media sources reported.

