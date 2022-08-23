Iranian army to launch joint drone military exercise tomorrow

While expounding the objectives of joint drone military exercise of the Army Forces, he stated that new sophisticated drones, produced by Iranian Army Forces, Ministry of Defense in cooperation with knowledge-based companies, will be used in the military exercise.

The military exercise will be participated by forces of four units of the Army, namely the Ground Force, Navy, Air Force and Air Defense Force, Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari added.

The accuracy and destruction power of weapons, flight endurance and combat capabilities of drones, and performance of the control systems will be put to the test in the drill, during which the UAVs will carry out various reconnaissance, combat and patrol operations, he stated.

He went on to say that over 150 new advanced drones manufactured by the Army and the Defense Ministry in cooperation with local knowledge-based companies will be flown in the drill.

