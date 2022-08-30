Security, welfare, prosperity of nations hinges on intl. coop

He made the remarks on Tuesday evening in his meeting with the visiting high-ranking military delegation of Indian National Defense University (INDU).

The high-ranking military delegation of the Indian National Defense University and a number of scholars of this university, belonging to the countries of Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Indonesia and Nepal met with the Iranian Army Ground Forces Commander General Kioumars Heidari in Tehran on Tuesday evening.

Iran's Army Ground Force is ready to pave suitable ways for evermore development of military relations between Iran and India through sharing valuable experiences gained during the eight years of the Sacred Defense (Iraqi imposed war against Iran in 1980-1988), exchanging students for various military courses and conducting joint military exercises, Brigadier General Heidari underlined.

Increasing and expanding bilateral interaction in the military, educational and research fields, as well as transferring the defense experiences between the two countries are of the main purpose of the Indian delegation visit to Iran.

During a five-day visit to Iran, a 20-member delegation of officials and experts of the Indian National Defense University will visit the hardware and software capabilities of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the fields of military and defense.

