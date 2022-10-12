Borders constantly controlled by Army Ground Force: commander

Brigadier General Kiomars Heidari made the remarks during an inspection visit to Army ground forces in Hamedan on Wednesday.

According to General Rahimi, "Today, the Army Ground Force has access to the most advanced technology," adding that "the forces rely mostly on domestically-made products" as the country domestically produces all types of necessary weapons inside."

"Army ground forces are highly prepared to respond to any threat on any scale and in any situation," the commander further highlighted.

He added there is sustainable security at the country's borders, adding, "In all the borders of the west and north-west to the south-east and north-east of the country, the army is monitoring and controlling these borders by deploying well-prepared 11 brigades."

MNA/5607665