Tehran reacts to Biden claims over agression on Syria

The United States describes its recent aggression against the popular groups and anti-terrorist forces of Syria as "a direct response to the continuous attacks and threats against the US forces!," Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kan’ani tweeted on Friday.

The fact is that the occupying presence of the US and its aggression against the defenders of the independence and territorial integrity of Syria is illegal and condemned, a top Iranian diplomat added.

Kan’ani's remarks come in reaction to what US President Joe Biden claimed in a letter to the leader of the US House of Representatives that the US air strikes were carried out to protect and defend American personnel.

News sources on early Thursday reported a new attack launched by US forces in eastern Syria.

The US helicopters bombarded an area in eastern Syria's Deir ez-Zur, according to the reports.

That was the second time in a row that the United States targeted Syria.

The United States claimed that it carried out air strikes on Tuesday in Syria's Deir al-Zor against facilities used by forces affiliated with Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).

RHM/