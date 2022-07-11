Iran, Mali to expand coop. in fields of science, technology

During the meeting held in Tehran on Monday, the two sides explored avenues for broadening bilateral cooperation in the fields of science and technology with the participation of knowledge-based and creative companies.

Benefiting from expert and most experienced human resources at knowledge-based companies, Iran has been able to attain the development of homegrown products, Sattari said, adding that the country also has managed to be playing a leading role in the field of nano-, biotechnology fields and aerospace industry.

Hence, Iran is ready to strengthen its cooperation with the Islamic country of Mali in the fields of science and technology, he emphasized.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the nonstop and unflinching support of the government in the field of developing technological interactions with other countries and stated that governments can play as a linking bridge between technology activists and strengthen relations between knowledge-based and creative companies of the two countries.

Turning to the support of technological interactions between companies of the two countries, Sattari added that Iran is ready to hold an exclusive exhibition for Mali in the country in the field of laboratory equipment and agriculture.

Minister of Higher Education and Research of the Republic of Mali, in turn, described Iran as a great and important country in the field of technology and said that Iran has obtained many achievements in the fields of agriculture and health.

Amadou Keita pointed out that the two countries of Iran and Mali enjoy high capacities to broaden their cooperation on relevant issues, adding that the quality of technology has improved well in Iranian universities so that Mali is ready to dispatch its students to continue their studies in Iranian academic centers.

