Jul 8, 2022, 3:53 PM

Iranian army navy begins annual drill in Caspian Sea

TEHRAN, Jul. 08 (MNA) – The Deputy Commander of the Army Navy has said that the Iranian naval forces began their annual drill code-named "Sustainable Security " in the Caspian Sea on Friday.

Read Admiral Hamza Ali Kaviani, the Command-in-Seccond of the Iranian Army Navy said that these exercises are held every year by the  Army Navy.

(The 1401 (2022) sustainable security maritime exercise began with the participation of various surface and airborne units of the army navy, including destroyers, helicopters and sea-based drones and electronic warfare systems, as well as marine and ranger units of the army navy," Admiral Kaviani said on Friday.

"This naval exercise will be held from today for two days in three levels of water, land and air in order to inspect and assess the performance of systems, assess the preparedness of personnel and transfer experience from the old generations  to the new ones in the Caspian Sea," he asserted. 

He considered the Caspian Sea as a sea of ​​peace and friendship for neighboring countries and added, "We will not allow anyone to undermine  the peace and security in that sea."

