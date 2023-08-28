  1. Politics
China, Singapore to hold joint military drills : MoD

TEHRAN, Aug. 28 (MNA) – China and Singapore will hold a joint military exercise from late August to mid-September to boost military cooperation, the Chinese Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"In accordance with the annual plan and the bilateral agreement, the China-Singapore joint ground forces exercise Cooperation 2023 will be held in Singapore from late August to mid-September," the ministry stated on WeChat.

During the exercise, sniper fire as well as melee combat techniques, jumping from helicopters, and hostage rescue operations will be practiced.

The drills are designed to strengthen practical cooperation between the armies of China and Singapore and increase the level of real combat training of the troops, the ministry added.

