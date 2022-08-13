Construction of Bayraktar factory in Ukraine started: CEO

"We want to produce all the systems, not only the fuselage, but also the electronics, software, and our investment plans are moving forward now," a Ukrainian news agency quoted Bayraktar as saying.

He also added that in addition to the production departments, a research center and an advanced production center will operate on the factory's territory, where their construction has begun.

According to him, "Bayraktar TB-2" and "Bayraktar Akıncı" drones will also be produced at the Ukrainian factory, RT reported.

Earlier, the Ukrainian ambassador to Ankara Vasyl Bodnahas said that the Turkish company plans to build its factory in Ukraine and already procured land for it.

"If Turkish drone developer Bayrak builds a plant in Ukraine, the Russian military will consider it as a military target," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said last Tuesday.

"The very fact of creating such a facility, which, of course, will immediately fall under demilitarization - this must be understood - of course, this will probably only prolong the suffering of Ukrainians, but will not help to avoid what is the goal of the special military operation," Peskov told reporters, according to Sputnik.

