Palestinians launch 2 new operations against Zionists in WB

The first operation was launched on early Sunday in Jenin located in the northern West Bank, during which a heavy clash broke out between Palestinians and the Israeli regime's troops.

News sources reported that Palestinian fighters shot at the Zionist regime's forces in Jenin.

Three Palestinians are reported injured during the Jenin clashes.

The other operation was launched late Saturday in the Kokhav Ya'akov settlement near the occupied al-Quds.

A Zionist settler was injured during the Palestinians' shootings in the area, according to a Zionist official.

Fighters of Al-Quds Brigades, an armed wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Resistance Movement, target the occupying forces, their checkpoints, and Zionist settlements almost on a daily basis.

This is while Palestinian legal centers announced that a Palestinian was shot dead and dozens of others were injured by the Zionist forces during the past week.

Also, 9 shooting operations and 16 clashes between the Palestinians and the Zionists were reported during the past week, which left two Zionists injured.

